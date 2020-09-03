Life / Motoring

Local orders open for R5m Ferrari Roma

First units of the Italian grand tourer will start arriving in SA early next year

03 September 2020 - 05:00 Denis Droppa
Ferrari says the Roma’s signature Italian styling is a nod to the carefree lifestyle of the 1950s and ’60s in Rome, from which the car takes its name. Picture: SUPPLIED
Ferrari says the Roma's signature Italian styling is a nod to the carefree lifestyle of the 1950s and '60s in Rome, from which the car takes its name. Picture: SUPPLIED

Following its world unveiling in November, local orders have opened for the new Ferrari Roma.

Local importer Scuderia SA will start bringing in the first units early next year, but if you want one be prepared for this Italian grand tourer to punch a R5m hole in your budget.

The new coupe is a departure from the styling language of current Ferrari sports cars. It’s described by the firm as having signature Italian styling, a contemporary reinterpretation of the carefree lifestyle of the 1950s and 1960s in Rome, from which it takes its name.

“Its beautifully harmonious proportions and elegantly pure, balanced volumes are very much in line with the Ferrari mid-front-engined grand touring tradition of which the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and 250 GT 2+2 are the most iconic examples,” says Ferrari.

In contrast to mid-engined Ferraris like the 488 Pista and F8 Tributo which are designed for ultimate performance and razor-sharp agility, the front-engined Roma is a grand tourer (GT) which designed to be more comfortable on long journeys. It also has four seats.

Under the bonnet is the twin-turbo 3.9l V8 that has won the International Engine of the Year award for four years in a row, paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch auto transmission and Ferrari’s latest skid-control systems. The Roma cranks out 465kW of power and 760Nm of torque, and with a high rev limit of 7,500rpm it promises spectacular acoustics too.

Ferrari claims the rear-wheel drive car will blitz the 0-100km/h sprint in just 3.4 seconds and top out at over 320km/h.

