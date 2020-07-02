Ferrari SF90 Stradale pole vaults into the future

And the SF90 Stradale is driving as a sheep dressed in a T-Rex’s clothes. The instant torque of the e-motors is a welcome addition to urban life and the ride is firm and direct, but never hard or aggravating. It can do this all the way up to 130km/h (we tried and can confirm), and it’s a passable short-range EV.

And it’s so easy to drive that you could flick the Manettino into Wet mode and send a rookie driver to the shops in it. The other modes are different. The Hybrid mode listens to what mode the manual Manettino is in and decides its mix of power to suit your mood.

It’s happy as an electric car, too, and it’s shocking to finally hear, when you dab the accelerator pedal a little more firmly, the bigger V8 snap into life, barking and tearing at the air, with a heavy, breathy rasp on the intake and whip-like rev changes.

The Race and Qualifying modes are beast modes, with the V8 running the whole time for both speed and to charge the battery. It’s aggressive enough in Race mode, but Qualifying mode is eye-popping. It’s hard to remember a Ferrari backrest that’s ever had to take this much punishment and you’d better love corners, because you’ll be meeting a lot of them.

On the road, the SF90 Stradale in Qualifying mode obliterates anything between corner exits and braking points and it’s so fast that you never, ever have respite.

There is simply a wall of acceleration, all the time. Yes, there’s the V8 bellowing deeply behind you, but there are no torque holes, no pause. It’s a horizontal hydraulic press of phenomenal force every single time you sniff the accelerator.

I’d assumed that it would excel on the way out of corners, because of its torque-vectoring front e-motors. And it does. The shock is the way the e-motors work from the turn-in point to the apex of any corner you like. Even on blisteringly quick bends. They do their work to navigate the nose precisely, unambiguously where you want it to be. Point it, turn in at ludicrous pace and the front e-motors just sort out the physics and engineering for you.

You end up flailing about for ways to make it run out of grip, and even when it does, it’s never a drifting loon like an F8 Tributo or a 488 Pista. It’s more like a German than a passionate Italian, and it prefers to slide only when it adds pace, rather than adds fun.

The electric power steering delivers brilliant levels of heft and feedback, the fly-by-wire brake system feels seamless, the suspension walks and soaks up the worst of awful roads with disdain.

Apart from fiddly navigation around the new, coloured and curved instrument cluster, the SF90 Stradale is a reality-warping distortion field, more than a car. The thing is, it just does it all so very easily, never feeling flustered or bothered about anything either you or the road throws at it.

The Ferrari SF90 will arrive in SA at the end of the year at a base price of ... wait for it, R10,518,000.