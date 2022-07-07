×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Life / Books

BOOK REVIEW: Not a bad way to end a literary career

BL Premium
07 July 2022 - 05:06 John Fraser

When John le Carré died in December 2020, the world lost its finest writer of espionage novels. They entertained millions, as books and in television and big-screen adaptations.

His ability to take rather ordinary people and surround them with the extraordinary put him in a class of his own...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now