Hollywood plays it safe with nostalgia-baiting

If you look at the current box office figures coming out of the US, you would be forgiven for thinking that you have been transported in a DeLorean car back in time to a place where the nostalgic comforts of every decade from the 1970s to early 2000s are still very much alive and well on the big screen.

First there is Baz Luhrmann’s typically shiny style-over-substance biopic Elvis, followed by the 1980s gung-ho US patriotism of Tom Cruise’s Top Gun sequel with the reanimated dinosaurs of Steven Spielberg’s 90s classic Jurassic World making their next appearance in Jurassic World Dominion. There’s also Disney animation Lightyear for the original Toy Story generation who are now old enough to give their own kids plenty of nostalgic adventures to keep the whole family happy...