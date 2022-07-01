Five things to watch this weekend
An action-thriller series, a new season of ‘Westworld’, inspirational stuff, docu-series and drama — what to stream
01 July 2022 - 05:07
The Terminal List — Amazon Prime Video
Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch star in this action thriller series based on the best-selling novel by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr. Pratt plays James Reece, a veteran SEAL who, after a mission goes seriously wonky, finds himself at the centre of a predictably far-reaching conspiracy that sends him on a righteous quest to avenge his family and bring all those responsible for upending his life to justice as he fights his personal ghosts...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now