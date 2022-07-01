Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend An action-thriller series, a new season of ‘Westworld’, inspirational stuff, docu-series and drama — what to stream B L Premium

The Terminal List — Amazon Prime Video

Chris Pratt and Taylor Kitsch star in this action thriller series based on the best-selling novel by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr. Pratt plays James Reece, a veteran SEAL who, after a mission goes seriously wonky, finds himself at the centre of a predictably far-reaching conspiracy that sends him on a righteous quest to avenge his family and bring all those responsible for upending his life to justice as he fights his personal ghosts...