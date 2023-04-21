CHRIS THURMAN: The circular economy busily at work at 16 on Lerotholi

Timing of the orders suggests they came from abroad, says Sasfin Wealth’s David Shapiro
Vaccine procurement decision is myopic and regressive
Ruling bars Rural Maintenance, that manages the distribution of electricity to Mafube municipality, from implementing ‘self-load-shedding’
Deputy president wants Salga framework to be strengthened, with emphasis on service delivery
The PIC board held an ordinary meeting on Monday where it reprimanded the executives for keeping the board in the dark about the deal
Governor says South Africans must accept we cannot have enough of everything and trade-offs must be made that will be difficult
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Locals and thousands of foreigners are stranded and food supplies have run short
She has defied all the odds, including predictions that she would never be a sportsperson
The entrants for 2023 include filmmakers whose names have not been seen for a while
Mpilo Ngcukana describes himself as “a social capitalist, finding ways to develop the circular economy”. From many an entrepreneur, this might just sound like a jargon-laden pitch. But Ngcukana speaks with authority and insight, with passion and conviction; he has the chops, he has a track record, and he has a vision.
We’re sitting in the courtyard between an art gallery and an urban farm, on the site of what will soon become a sculpture garden and a restaurant. Oh, and we’re in Langa, Cape Town, which — despite Helen Zille’s claim that “to be poor in Langa is probably a thousand times better than to be poor in townships elsewhere in the country” — is not a place South Africans associate with opportunity or success...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
CHRIS THURMAN: The circular economy busily at work at 16 on Lerotholi
Social capitalism is thriving in Langa, putting the Cape township on the arts map and pulling in tourists
Mpilo Ngcukana describes himself as “a social capitalist, finding ways to develop the circular economy”. From many an entrepreneur, this might just sound like a jargon-laden pitch. But Ngcukana speaks with authority and insight, with passion and conviction; he has the chops, he has a track record, and he has a vision.
We’re sitting in the courtyard between an art gallery and an urban farm, on the site of what will soon become a sculpture garden and a restaurant. Oh, and we’re in Langa, Cape Town, which — despite Helen Zille’s claim that “to be poor in Langa is probably a thousand times better than to be poor in townships elsewhere in the country” — is not a place South Africans associate with opportunity or success...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.