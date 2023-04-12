Sports fans are consuming more sport via social and streaming platforms

AI has great potential to enhance data-driven decisions and thereby boost return on investment
Social media and streaming platforms are overtaking traditional linear television to become the dominant channels for South Africa’s sports fans, according to the latest “Fan Insights” report by Nielsen Sports. The report found that in the past two years social media and streaming platforms have been increasingly used to watch sport. On the other hand, pay TV was used 4% less and free-to-air TV 5% less.
It is not a new trend, but was accelerated by changing consumption patterns during the pandemic, says the MD of Nielsen Sports SA, Jean Willers. Local sports fans are still very interested in sport, but are finding different ways to consume it. Social media and digital streaming platforms, Willers says, offer a cost-effective alternative to people who cannot afford pay TV.
Other key findings include that there has been significant growth in watching women’s cricket – it was up from 3% to 10% – since May 2020. This ties in with growing interest and commercial investment in women’s sport globally. Locally, the research revealed increased interest in Banyana Banyana, the national women’s football team. “There is no doubt that women’s sport is on the up, and is finally being taken more seriously in SA,” says Willers.
Kaizer Chiefs remains the favourite local football team for 47% of respondents, followed by Orlando Pirates at 25%. The report warns, however, that the positions of Chiefs and Pirates are not secure, because Sundowns – the most successful local team of the past decade – has risen as “the other team supported”, from 25% to 53%.
E-sports and online gaming have drawn growing levels of interest in 2022. They are up from 32% to 37% and from 41% to 49%, respectively.
The report found that interest in sport overall, including watching it and participating in sport or fitness activities, grew in 2022. Interest in watching sport on TV or via streaming services was up from 60% to 67%, while participating in sport and fitness activities rose from 58% to 64%.
The Nielsen “Fan Insights” report is based on Nielsen Sports’ specialist tracking service, which enables the monitoring of sport and sponsorship trends and developments, including the measurement of fan avidity towards sporting disciplines, sporting events and lifestyle activities and events. The latest report measured data gathered between May and July 2022 and compared its findings with those published in the report of May 2020.
The big take-out: There has been a drop in sports consumption on both pay TV and free-to-air TV in the past two years.
Sports fans are consuming more sport via social and streaming platforms
The latest Nielsen ‘Fan Insights’ report reveals the continued growth of trends in viewing patterns
