Life / Arts & Entertainment

CHRIS THURMAN: Taking refuge in the shadow of angelic wings

An architectural coup on BOSJES farm in the Breede River valley invites leave-it-or-loathe reactions

BL Premium
14 April 2023 - 04:58 Chris Thurman

It’s easy to forget how old you are. With the right song playing and a spring in your step, you can feel like you’re still in your late twenties even as you slide towards fifty. Yet there are moments that remind you very quickly of your age.         

I recently met someone who was in a quandary: she had been invited to three weddings on one weekend. It occurred to me that I haven’t attended a wedding in more than a decade. This is a sure sign (in white SA culture anyway) that you have reached a certain life stage. My own friends are either married or divorced — if they remarry, there’s less ceremony — and my kids, nephews and nieces are way too young to get married. Weddings barely feature in conversations at dinner parties and braais...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.