What to expect at the 2023 Franschhoek Literary Festival

Line-up of local and international authors will transform the town into a book lovers’ paradise

06 April 2023 - 05:00 Monique Verduyn

SA’s best-known literary festival has a new director and promises more than 80 sessions with more than 100 recently published authors from May 19-21 2023, when the charming town of Franschhoek will be transformed into a book lovers’ paradise.

Among those who will be at the Franschhoek Literary Festival is Jonny Steinberg, whose controversial Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage, is one of the most anticipated reads of 2023. Based on previously undiscovered material, it is described as a “shattering, revelatory account of a relationship that shaped SA’s journey to freedom”. The book will be published just weeks before the festival starts. ..

