The market is due for a technical correction as the rally was sharp, analyst says
The Treasury has for years kept a hawkish eye on public spending and must continue doing that.
Government calls immediate end to national state of disaster after less than two months in win for civil society
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
The company expects project to come online in the second half of 2025
The daily liquidity surplus in the monetary system will rise to its long-term target of R100bn
Investors may look to emerging markets to achieve real returns on their investments
Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance
Three-time champion gets set to make his 30th start in the tournament
Just in time for the 400-year anniversary of the first printing of his (nearly) complete works
SA’s best-known literary festival has a new director and promises more than 80 sessions with more than 100 recently published authors from May 19-21 2023, when the charming town of Franschhoek will be transformed into a book lovers’ paradise.
Among those who will be at the Franschhoek Literary Festival is Jonny Steinberg, whose controversial Winnie & Nelson: Portrait of a Marriage, is one of the most anticipated reads of 2023. Based on previously undiscovered material, it is described as a “shattering, revelatory account of a relationship that shaped SA’s journey to freedom”. The book will be published just weeks before the festival starts. ..
What to expect at the 2023 Franschhoek Literary Festival
Line-up of local and international authors will transform the town into a book lovers’ paradise
