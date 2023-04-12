MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Book on wine and imperialism disregards basic facts

March consumer and producer price data to provide crucial guidance on the pace and direction of interest rates
At stake are trusted marketplaces for cross-border data flows, and whether SA can be a secure node in global trade
The case heads to court in June
They should be managed through a process of managing equality of opportunity, party leader says
Pushed by retreating foreign shareholders and power cuts, the group is venturing into unfamiliar territory
Power cuts a key risk for energy-intensive manufacturing sector, says Investec economist Lara Hodes
The failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and the collapse of Credit Suisse Group complicated the inflation battle
Cape tournament attracts scouts from all over in search of budding stars like the many first spotted at the Bayhill
This means the reintroduction of ‘rock salmon’ — a name meant to be more appealing than ‘shark’
The past is hidden from us by our own prejudices: we construct it by imposing our worldview on whatever information we possess about it. The further back you look the less the tangible evidence, so the greater the freedom for imagination to run riot.
A new book on the history of wine from the so-called colonial era has been published, and it offers what seems like an implausible thesis. I feel compelled to ask whether my discomfort at its proposition is a consequence of my prejudices or the fantastical assumptions of the author...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Book on wine and imperialism disregards basic facts
Jennifer Regan-Lefebvre seems to have ignored basic sources on the early Cape wine industry
The past is hidden from us by our own prejudices: we construct it by imposing our worldview on whatever information we possess about it. The further back you look the less the tangible evidence, so the greater the freedom for imagination to run riot.
A new book on the history of wine from the so-called colonial era has been published, and it offers what seems like an implausible thesis. I feel compelled to ask whether my discomfort at its proposition is a consequence of my prejudices or the fantastical assumptions of the author...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.