Life / Arts & Entertainment Five things to watch this weekend Emotional portraits and psychodrama, a documentary about big pharma and horror — what to stream B L Premium

Scenes from a Marriage — Showmax

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain shine in this difficult but intelligent examination of modern marriage. It’s adapted by Israeli creator Hagai Levi from the 1973 Swedish television series directed by the legendary Ingmar Bergman. Overall it’s a talk-heavy, emotionally draining two-hander that explores the devastating consequences of an infidelity on the marriage of an ordinary middle-class couple. Isaac and Chastain throw themselves wholeheartedly into the meaty material and manage to offer complex and compassionate portraits that keep you coming back in spite of the emotional exhaustion that’s an inevitable side-effect of this provocative, often uncomfortable piece of voyeurism...