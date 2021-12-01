Life / Motoring

New Model

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner goes black

Black grille, alloys and mirror caps transform the bespoke Continental GT range

01 December 2021 - 15:44 Staff Writer
Bentley Continental Mulliner series is now available in black treatment. Picture: SUPPLIED
Bentley has introduced a Mulliner BlackLine specification for its GT and GT Convertible. It’s a styling alternative that blacks out the exterior chrome-work on Bentley’s bespoke Grand Tourer models.

Mulliner is to Bentley what Maybach is to Mercedes-Benz — ultimate luxury alchemists.  

All of the exterior brightware excluding the Bentley ‘Winged B’ badge turns black. This includes the radiator grille bezel, mirror caps in gloss Beluga black, and the signature Mulliner matrix wing vents, while the lower bumper grilles are also finished in black.

The GT Mulliner BlackLine models also ride on 22-inch rims painted black but with the self-levelling badges featuring a chrome ring. Alternatively, a black Mulliner wheel with contrast polished “pockets” will be available in the near future.

The GT Mulliner BlackLine interior retains the standard Mulliner driving specification with Bentley’s Diamond-in-Diamond quilting on seats, doors and rear quarter panels with contrast and accent stitching. Customers can commission any colour combination they choose.

Depending on region, customers are able to choose between the 6.0l twin-turbo W12 motor 467 kW or the 4.0l V8, which offers 404kW. 

SA pricing and specification are not available as yet. 

The Mulliner Continental interior remains standard fare but it can be customised to individual tastes. Picture: SUPPLIED
