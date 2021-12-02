Life / Food Cape Town vs Joburg: a tale of two culinary cities It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for SA's restaurants ... B L Premium

As The Test Kitchen’s Luke Dale Roberts shifts his focus from leisure-orientated Cape Town to brassy Joburg, so Farro’s owners head in the opposite direction in a revealing culinary tale of two cities.

The Test Kitchen in Woodstock had for most of its 11 years been one of the most sought-after foodie destinations in the country, ranked repeatedly among the world’s best restaurants...