Cape Town vs Joburg: a tale of two culinary cities
It was the best of times, it was the worst of times for SA's restaurants ...
02 December 2021 - 05:00
As The Test Kitchen’s Luke Dale Roberts shifts his focus from leisure-orientated Cape Town to brassy Joburg, so Farro’s owners head in the opposite direction in a revealing culinary tale of two cities.
The Test Kitchen in Woodstock had for most of its 11 years been one of the most sought-after foodie destinations in the country, ranked repeatedly among the world’s best restaurants...
