Get free Showmax plus 15GB of Vodacom data for three months

Discover the secret lives of adults who enjoy dressing in giant animal costumes, join Jeremy Clarkson for nine seasons of Top Gear and find out about the Zeitgeist conspiracy - all available to watch for free this summer.

Vodacom prepaid and contract customers who sign up to Showmax before the end of January will get three months of free Showmax and 15GB of Showmax data. Every month for three months, get 5GB of data for free to use for streaming series and movies on Showmax. On the lowest data usage setting on the Showmax app for phones and tablets, that’s a total of 45 hours or more of streaming that won’t cost you a cent.

For fans of non-fiction, here are nine documentaries to watch right now.

1. Top Gear seasons 14-22