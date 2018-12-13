Get free Showmax plus 15GB of Vodacom data for three months
Stream these 9 new documentaries on Showmax this December
Discover the secret lives of adults who enjoy dressing in giant animal costumes, join Jeremy Clarkson for nine seasons of Top Gear and find out about the Zeitgeist conspiracy - all available to watch for free this summer.
For fans of non-fiction, here are nine documentaries to watch right now.
1. Top Gear seasons 14-22
Join Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May in this much-loved show for petrol heads. The long-running series sees ordinary and extraordinary cars put to the test, ridiculous challenges and a host of celebrity guests.
Watch the trailer below:
2. Zeitgeist: The Movie
Is there a vast conspiracy using war and chaos to create a single world government? This provocative movie goes where no others dare, giving a fresh perspective on the events of the past few decades for a new truth.
Watch the trailer below:
3. Zeitgeist: Addendum
The world is in trouble, but it's not too late to do something. Following on from the first iconoclastic documentary, this next Zeitgeist chapter asks how we can still change our planet to be a better place for everyone.
Watch the trailer below:
4. Zeitgeist: Moving Forward
The way our societies work, governed by banking, greed and power, is going to destroy humanity. But there is another way, a radical change to how we can all live together. Find out how in the final movie of the Zeitgeist trilogy.
Watch the trailer below:
5. Big Cats
Discover the secret lives of big cats in this beautiful nature documentary that travels the globe to profile lions, cheetahs, leopards, pumas and more of the planet’s most amazing felines.
Watch the trailer below:
6. Blue Planet II
This is the stunning sequel to the award-winning show The Blue Planet, narrated by Sir David Attenborough. New technology and filming techniques reveal even more astonishing underwater secrets.
Watch the trailer below:
7. Fursonas
Controversial, loathed and even seen as dangerous, many people recoil in confusion when they hear of furries. But what is this subculture really about? Delve into the topic that has a surprising amount of heart.
Watch the trailer below:
8. Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History season 1
Music has been a big part of celebrations and revolutions, tragedy and triumph. This incredible series goes back to those moments and the songs that helped define them. Full of great songs and interviews, this'll get you moving.
Watch the trailer below:
9. George Lopez: The Wall
Stand-up master George Lopez steps up in this HBO comedy special, originally broadcast live. With no safety nets, Lopez lays it out: from Donald Trump to his family, the jokes never stop for an epic hour of comedy.
Watch the trailer below:
