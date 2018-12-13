Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former ‘fixer’ gets three years

New York — US President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for crimes that include orchestrating hush payments to women in violation of campaign laws before the 2016 election — and he promised to keep cooperating with the U.S. government against his former boss.

The sentence, which capped a stunning about-face by a lawyer who once vowed to “take a bullet” for Trump, was handed down by a judge in New York on the same day as news that the publisher of the National Enquirer tabloid had struck a deal with prosecutors to avoid charges over its role in one of two hush payments involving Trump.

The publisher admitted the payment was aimed at influencing the 2016 election, contradicting Trump’s statements.

The twin developments highlight the growing political and legal risks for Trump from a months-long investigation into the payments by federal prosecutors. Some legal experts said Trump could be charged after leaving office. US justice department policy is not to indict a sitting president.

“These prosecutors have charged or reached agreement with everyone involved in this process save one notable exception,” said Jonathan Turley, a law professor at George Washington University. “It seems likely that this effort is directed at building a larger case against Donald Trump.”

Cohen had said in a guilty plea in August that he was directed by Trump to arrange a payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal, and personally pay adult-film star Stormy Daniels. Prosecutors in New York confirmed last week in a court filing that they believed the president ordered the payments to protect his campaign.

Trump has denied the affairs and argues the payments to the two women were not campaign contributions. “If it were, it’s only civil, and even if it’s only civil, there was no violation based on what we did,” Trump said in an interview on Tuesday.

“From the president’s point of view, it was to protect his family,” Trump’s lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, told Reuters.

‘Truly sorry’

In the Manhattan courtroom, Cohen told US district judge William Pauley that “blind loyalty” led him to cover up for Trump. Cohen said he was ready to provide “as much information as I truthfully possess” on the president.

“I am committed to proving my integrity and ensuring that history will not remember me as the villain of his story,” Cohen said, choking up at times while giving his statement. “I am truly sorry and I promise I will be better.”

Pauley sentenced Cohen to three years for the payments, and unrelated crimes of tax evasion and misleading banks. He gave Cohen two months for lying to Congress about a proposed Trump Tower project in Russia. The judge said the two terms would run simultaneously and he set March 6 for Cohen’s surrender.

While the sentence was a modest reduction from the four to five years recommended under federal guidelines, Pauley described Cohen’s crimes as a “smorgasbord of fraudulent conduct” marked by deception and “motivated by personal greed”. He ordered Cohen to forfeit $500,000 and pay restitution of nearly $1.4m .

Cohen walked into court with his wife, son and daughter amid a crowd of photographers and reporters. His adult daughter, Samantha, and son, Jake, both wept silently in the courtroom, the son wiping his eyes with his jacket sleeve. Cohen’s father, Maurice, a Holocaust survivor who helped convince his son to co-operate with prosecutors against Trump, showed little emotion during the hearing but later told reporters: “My heart is ripped.”

‘Dirty deeds’

Pauley sentenced Cohen for two cases — one involving the financial crimes prosecuted by attorneys in the southern district of New York and the other for lying to Congress brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. The special counsel is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 election and possible co-ordination between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. Russia denies US allegations of election interference and Trump denies collusion.