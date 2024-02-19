Measuring love’s essential ingredients
Love languages may not hold up to scientific interrogation, but anything that makes relationships work better is welcome
February is the month of love and as loved ones celebrate one another, couples may reflect on all the ways they feel loved by their partner — be it in their actions, choice of words, the amount of time they are willing to dedicate to the relationship or doing the grocery shopping without being asked.
Baptist pastor and author Gary Chapman coined the popular term “love languages” in the early 1990s in his book, The Five Love Languages: How to Express Heartfelt Commitment to Your Mate. In it, he goes into detail about the five love languages and how they can be used to better understand one’s partner and connect with them on a deeper level. According to Chapman, the love languages are words of affirmation, quality time, acts of service, receiving gifts and physical touch. To assist readers in discovering their love language, he offers a quiz that lists them in order of most important to least important...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.