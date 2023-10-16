Map of the brain shows what makes us human

Research has identified 3,313 brain cell types, about 10 times more than previously known. Picture: 123RF
Washington — Examining the human brain at the cellular level in more detail than before, scientists have identified an enormous array of cell types — more than 3,300 — populating our most complex organ, creating an atlas that may help pinpoint the cellular basis of neurological diseases and facilitate new therapeutics.
The research unveiled last week also examined similarities and differences between the brains of people and other primates — chimpanzees, gorillas, rhesus monkeys and marmosets — illuminating some of the factors that separate us from our evolutionary kin and truly make us human.
The work, presented in 21 studies published in Science and two other journals, was backed by the US government’s National Institutes of Health Brain Initiative Cell Census Network consortium.
The human brain is complex in terms of its utility — sensing, moving, reading, writing, speaking, thinking and more — and its cellular diversity.
Neurons — or nerve cells — are the brain’s fundamental units, taking in sensory input, transmitting commands to the muscles and imparting electrical signals along the way. The brain comprises almost 100-billion neurons and even more non-neuronal cells. These all are organised in the hundreds of distinct brain structures that govern a spectrum of functions.
The research identified 3,313 cell types, about 10 times more than previously known, and the complete set of genes used by each cell type while also mapping their regional distribution in the brain.
“The brain cell atlas as a whole provides the cellular substrate for everything that we can do as human beings,” said neuroscientist Ed Lein of the Seattle-based Allen Institute for Brain Science, one of the researchers.
The various cell types have distinct properties and are probably affected differently in disease, Lein said.
Surprising finding
One surprise was that the cellular diversity was concentrated in evolutionarily older parts of the brain — the midbrain and hindbrain — instead of the neocortex, responsible for higher cognitive functions including learning, decision-making, sensory perception, memory and language.
Brain-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) are among the most intractable.
“Most brain diseases still have no cures or even treatments, and this atlas should serve as a baseline to accelerate progress in understanding the detailed cellular basis of disease and targeting the next generations of therapeutics,” Lein said.
The researchers mapped gene switches and brain cell types associated with Alzheimer’s disease — the most common type of dementia — and various neuropsychiatric disorders including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.
They confirmed a linkage between microglia cells — a type of immune cell in the brain — and Alzheimer’s and uncovered a linkage between certain types of brain neurons and schizophrenia, a severe mental illness marked by a disconnection from reality.
In addition, the researchers looked for human-specific features by comparing the temporal cortex — a region of the neocortex associated with language comprehension, among other higher cognitive functions — in humans and our closest living evolutionary relatives, chimpanzees and gorillas.
While the cellular organisation was similar, certain genes were found to be employed differently in humans than the two other species, including many involved in neuronal connectivity.
Accelerated specialisations
“This means that there have been accelerated specialisations of cortical neurons in humans that may contribute to differences in cortical circuit function and our distinct cognitive abilities,” Allen Institute neuroscientist Trygve Bakken said.
Lein added that these molecular modifications that occurred in certain cell types in humans compared with chimps and gorillas probably affect how they “wire up together — or the plasticity of those connections — and may be a significant part of what makes the human brain distinctive”.
The scientists anticipate a long road ahead in brain research.
“We are only at the very beginning of delineating the complexity of the human brain,” said another of the researchers, Bing Ren, director of the University of California, San Diego Centre for Epigenomics. “A lot more work is needed to fully understand the diversity, variability and function of the brain structure and function.”
Map of the brain shows what makes us human
Washington — Examining the human brain at the cellular level in more detail than before, scientists have identified an enormous array of cell types — more than 3,300 — populating our most complex organ, creating an atlas that may help pinpoint the cellular basis of neurological diseases and facilitate new therapeutics.
The research unveiled last week also examined similarities and differences between the brains of people and other primates — chimpanzees, gorillas, rhesus monkeys and marmosets — illuminating some of the factors that separate us from our evolutionary kin and truly make us human.
The work, presented in 21 studies published in Science and two other journals, was backed by the US government’s National Institutes of Health Brain Initiative Cell Census Network consortium.
The human brain is complex in terms of its utility — sensing, moving, reading, writing, speaking, thinking and more — and its cellular diversity.
Neurons — or nerve cells — are the brain’s fundamental units, taking in sensory input, transmitting commands to the muscles and imparting electrical signals along the way. The brain comprises almost 100-billion neurons and even more non-neuronal cells. These all are organised in the hundreds of distinct brain structures that govern a spectrum of functions.
The research identified 3,313 cell types, about 10 times more than previously known, and the complete set of genes used by each cell type while also mapping their regional distribution in the brain.
“The brain cell atlas as a whole provides the cellular substrate for everything that we can do as human beings,” said neuroscientist Ed Lein of the Seattle-based Allen Institute for Brain Science, one of the researchers.
The various cell types have distinct properties and are probably affected differently in disease, Lein said.
Surprising finding
One surprise was that the cellular diversity was concentrated in evolutionarily older parts of the brain — the midbrain and hindbrain — instead of the neocortex, responsible for higher cognitive functions including learning, decision-making, sensory perception, memory and language.
Brain-related diseases such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) are among the most intractable.
“Most brain diseases still have no cures or even treatments, and this atlas should serve as a baseline to accelerate progress in understanding the detailed cellular basis of disease and targeting the next generations of therapeutics,” Lein said.
The researchers mapped gene switches and brain cell types associated with Alzheimer’s disease — the most common type of dementia — and various neuropsychiatric disorders including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and depression.
They confirmed a linkage between microglia cells — a type of immune cell in the brain — and Alzheimer’s and uncovered a linkage between certain types of brain neurons and schizophrenia, a severe mental illness marked by a disconnection from reality.
In addition, the researchers looked for human-specific features by comparing the temporal cortex — a region of the neocortex associated with language comprehension, among other higher cognitive functions — in humans and our closest living evolutionary relatives, chimpanzees and gorillas.
While the cellular organisation was similar, certain genes were found to be employed differently in humans than the two other species, including many involved in neuronal connectivity.
Accelerated specialisations
“This means that there have been accelerated specialisations of cortical neurons in humans that may contribute to differences in cortical circuit function and our distinct cognitive abilities,” Allen Institute neuroscientist Trygve Bakken said.
Lein added that these molecular modifications that occurred in certain cell types in humans compared with chimps and gorillas probably affect how they “wire up together — or the plasticity of those connections — and may be a significant part of what makes the human brain distinctive”.
The scientists anticipate a long road ahead in brain research.
“We are only at the very beginning of delineating the complexity of the human brain,” said another of the researchers, Bing Ren, director of the University of California, San Diego Centre for Epigenomics. “A lot more work is needed to fully understand the diversity, variability and function of the brain structure and function.”
Reuters
A close encounter with ‘alien bodies’
Hands off my brainwaves: Latin America in race for ‘neurorights’
JOHAN STEYN: Brain-computer interfaces: transforming how we work
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Knowing where you come from can tell you a lot about where you’re going
Five things to watch this week
CHRIS THURMAN: A fractious film that speaks to our own fractured times
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.