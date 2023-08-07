Why our country has failed women
07 August 2023 - 05:00
Despite Women’s Month and the 16 days of activism, SA’s gender-based violence (GBV) rates are increasing and the country has the highest number of reported rapes in the world. It is clear a new approach is needed.
SA had one of the best national gender machineries globally, says Amanda Gouws, professor of political science and chair of the SA Research Initiative in Gender Politics at Stellenbosch University, writing in The Conversation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.