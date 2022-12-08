SA Home Owner launches online shop with divine décor at discounted rates
Bring the pages of your favourite design magazine to life by shopping for smart and stylish home goods at its new online store
For more than 35 years, SA Home Owner magazine has been supplying its readers with all the latest design news and inspiration — and now it's thrilled to be able to supply them with smart and stylish décor products too.
That's because the brand has just launched the SA Homeowner Online Shop, where you'll find an array of choice furnishings and home goods at great prices. Think luxury linen from Chrysalis Bespoke Linen, ceramic bowls by Juliet Eidelman, Franke wall planters, a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop from Solenco, and pillows and sleep accessories from Vencasa and Tempur.
In addition, SA Home Owner will be working with designers to produce exclusive, limited-edition collaborative collections. Its goal is to provide readers with one-of-a-kind and innovative décor items.
Why shop at the SA Home Owner Online Store?
It's convenient and secure, you'll find fantastic furnishings and home goods at discounted rates and the shopping process is incredibly easy.
Simply click on “view all products” on the shopfront (home page), select/add your ideal product(s) to your cart, proceed to checkout and enter all the required information, such as your contact details, preferred delivery method and shipping address.
Next you'll need to enter your billing address and proceed to payment. Thereafter, a receipt will be displayed on your screen confirming the details of your order and you'll be emailed a copy too. Before you know it, your order will be arriving at your door.
SA Home Owner has partnered up with uAfrica’s smart shipping and order management solution to ensure the products you purchase arrive quickly and safely.
Another great feature of this new online store is that there's a chat box, so you can get speedy assistance should you have any additional queries about the products on offer or the shopping process.
So, click on over to the SA Home Owner Online Store and shop at your leisure, with no crowds and no sales pressure.
This article was paid for by SA Home Owner.