SA Home Owner launches online shop with divine décor at discounted rates

For more than 35 years, SA Home Owner magazine has been supplying its readers with all the latest design news and inspiration — and now it's thrilled to be able to supply them with smart and stylish décor products too.

That's because the brand has just launched the SA Homeowner Online Shop, where you'll find an array of choice furnishings and home goods at great prices. Think luxury linen from Chrysalis Bespoke Linen, ceramic bowls by Juliet Eidelman, Franke wall planters, a robotic vacuum cleaner and mop from Solenco, and pillows and sleep accessories from Vencasa and Tempur.