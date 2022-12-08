Markets

Asia shares climb despite global slowdown, rate-hike worries

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.19%, but Japan’s Nikkei falls to near one-month low

08 December 2022 - 07:34 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Singapore — Asian equities edged higher on Thursday, propped up by Hong Kong and China stocks even as growing fears of an economic slowdown and worries over the pace of the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate hikes weighed on sentiment.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.19%, set to snap a two-day losing streak. China’s stock market was 0.12% higher, with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index surging nearly 2%.

The gains in Chinese shares came after some investors booked profits on Wednesday after the government announced sweeping changes to ease a tough anti-Covid-19 policy that has battered the world’s second-largest economy.

Elsewhere in Asia, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.67%, while Japan’s Nikkei fell to near one-month low.

The market generally struggled for direction as traders digested data showing that US worker productivity rebounded at a slightly faster pace than initially thought in the third quarter, but the trend remained weak, keeping labour costs elevated.

Increasing fears that the US central bank might stick to a longer rate-hike cycle in the wake of strong jobs and service-sector reports has crimped investors’ risk appetite.

Also weighing on the equities market was US treasury yields, with five-year notes to 30-year bonds hovering at three-month lows.

“The thing that stands out is what’s going on [in the] US treasury market; there does not seem to be a lot behind the moves and I think that’s what driving most of the rest of the market,” said Rob Carnell, head of ING’s Asia-Pacific research.

“Ahead of the FOMC [Federal Open Market Committee] next week, we may see range trading a little bit.”

Wall Street closed lower on Wednesday, with the benchmark S&P 500 declining for the fifth straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq finished lower for the fourth day in a row.

Many in the market believe inflation is moderating and bond yields have peaked, allowing central banks to begin slowing rate hikes when policymakers from the Fed, the Bank of England (BOE) and the European Central Bank (ECB) meet next week.

The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) next week after delivering four consecutive 75 bps hikes.

The Bank of Canada on Wednesday hinted that its historic tightening campaign was near an end as it raised benchmark overnight interest rates by 50 bps to 4.25%, the highest level in almost 15 years.

Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year treasury notes was up 4.3 bps to 3.451%, while the yield on the 30-year treasury bonds was up 3.4 bps to 3.448%. Yields on both notes touched three-month lows on Wednesday.

The two-year US treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest-rate expectations, was up 3.9 bps at 4.296%.

In the currency market, the dollar index rose 0.171%, with the euro down 0.05% to $1.05, while sterling was last trading at $1.2184, down 0.12% on the day.

Oil prices steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday after sinking to their lowest level this year.

US crude rose 0.96% to $72.70 a barrel and Brent was at $77.79, up 0.8% on the day.

Reuters

JSE faces mixed Asian markets as Fed rate hikes loom

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng edged up 0.15%, while China’s Shanghai composite decreased by 0.40% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.57%
Markets
1 day ago

Asian stocks ease from three-month highs

Muted performance in equities comes after global stocks and treasury prices fall
Markets
2 days ago

Asian shares keep rising on hopes of China reopening as oil climbs

Investors hold thumbs steps to unwind pandemic restrictions would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
JSE faces green screens and a surging Tencent
Markets
2.
JSE gets boost from Chinese decision to reopen ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares keep rising on hopes of China ...
Markets
4.
Oil rises as Opec+ sticks to output cut targets ...
Markets
5.
Gold reaches five-month peak as dollar slides on ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.