×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now

September 11 — Charlesville, a small township in Jagersfontein near Bloemfontein, has been left in ruins after a tailings dam wall collapsed, unleashing a mudslide that destroyed houses, cars and electrical infrastructure. One person died and nearly 100 people were injured. 

September 11 — Competitors drive their homemade vehicle during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Picture: PAVEL MIKHEYEV/REUTERS
Picture: PAVEL MIKHEYEV/REUTERS

September 11 —  The regimental mascot leads the third battalion of the Royal Welsh at Cardiff Castle during the Welsh proclamation of King Charles III on Sunday. Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, ascended the throne on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Picture: MATTEW HORWOOD/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: MATTEW HORWOOD/GETTY IMAGES

September 11 —  People gather on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland, to watch the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completed its journey from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

Picture: JAMIE WILLIAMS/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: JAMIE WILLIAMS/GETTY IMAGES

September 11 — Vice-admiral Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, look on as Princess Anne, the princess royal, curtsies towards the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it arrives at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Picture: AARON CHOWN/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: AARON CHOWN/GETTY IMAGES

September 12 — Armoured cars lie abandoned in a river after  Russian soldiers fled ahead of an advance by the Ukrainian army  in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Picture: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/REUTERS
Picture: UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES/REUTERS

September 12 — Firefighters work at a site of a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Picture: VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKY
Picture: VYACHESLAV MADIYEVSKY

September 13 —  President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube attend the official opening of a new plant at Sappi in the small coastal town of Umkomaas. 

Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU

September 14 — The leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson attends the party’s election watch in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden. Social Democrat prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, accepted defeat after a close-fought election, handing the right-wing opposition bloc victory and first go at forming a new government.

Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Picture: TT NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS

September 14 — Royal guards march during the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain.

Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS
Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS/REUTERS

September 14 — Ukrainian service members stand on a tank near the recently liberated town of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.

Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS
Picture: GLEB GARANICH/REUTERS

September 14 — Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Xi attended the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit. Iran started the process of joining the central Asian security organisation this week. 

Picture: UZBEKISTAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS
Picture: UZBEKISTAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE/REUTERS

September 14 — Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the state sanitary and epidemiological service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.

Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRILL GRIGOROV/REUTERS
Picture: SPUTNIK/GAVRILL GRIGOROV/REUTERS

September 14 — Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, after rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan. The unprecedented floods have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday

Picture: AKHTAR SOOMRO/REUTERS
Picture: AKHTAR SOOMRO/REUTERS

September 15  — A member of the SA National Defence Force salutes during a rendition of God Save the Queen at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth in Kampala, Uganda. Commonwealth member state Uganda gained its independence from Britain in 1962. The Kazinga National Park was renamed Queen Elizabeth National Park in 1954.

Picture: LUKE DRAY/GETTY IMAGES
Picture: LUKE DRAY/GETTY IMAGES
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
REVIEW: Fuel-sipping Mercedes C220d is the pick ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Range Rover delivers its sporty side
Life / Motoring
3.
The intricacies of pulling off Steinheist
Life / Arts & Entertainment
4.
Proton returns to SA with big ambitions
Life / Motoring
5.
Five things to watch this weekend
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.