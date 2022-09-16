Brent crude on track for weekly loss on concerns a global recession will slow demand
Jagersfontein left in ruins, Britain honours the late Queen Elizabeth, Russian soldiers flee Ukraine counteroffensive, Sweden’s right-wing parties win election, Ramaphosa opens a new Sappi plant, and ...
September 11 — Charlesville, a small township in Jagersfontein near Bloemfontein, has been left in ruins after a tailings dam wall collapsed, unleashing a mudslide that destroyed houses, cars and electrical infrastructure. One person died and nearly 100 people were injured.
September 11 — Competitors drive their homemade vehicle during the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Almaty, Kazakhstan.
September 11 — The regimental mascot leads the third battalion of the Royal Welsh at Cardiff Castle during the Welsh proclamation of King Charles III on Sunday. Charles, formerly the Prince of Wales, ascended the throne on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
September 11 — People gather on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh, Scotland, to watch the cortege carrying the coffin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland, as it completed its journey from Balmoral to Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
September 11 — Vice-admiral Timothy Laurence, Sophie, Countess of Wessex, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York, look on as Princess Anne, the princess royal, curtsies towards the coffin of Queen Elizabeth as it arrives at Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland.
September 12 — Armoured cars lie abandoned in a river after Russian soldiers fled ahead of an advance by the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
September 12 — Firefighters work at a site of a thermal power plant damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
September 13 — President Cyril Ramaphosa and KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube attend the official opening of a new plant at Sappi in the small coastal town of Umkomaas.
September 14 — The leader of the far-right Sweden Democrats Jimmie Akesson attends the party’s election watch in Nacka, near Stockholm, Sweden. Social Democrat prime minister, Magdalena Andersson, accepted defeat after a close-fought election, handing the right-wing opposition bloc victory and first go at forming a new government.
September 14 — Royal guards march during the procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth from Buckingham Palace to the Houses of Parliament for her lying in state, in London, Britain.
September 14 — Ukrainian service members stand on a tank near the recently liberated town of Izium, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine.
September 14 — Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomes Chinese President Xi Jinping in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. Xi attended the Shanghai Co-operation Organisation summit. Iran started the process of joining the central Asian security organisation this week.
September 14 — Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 100th anniversary of the state sanitary and epidemiological service at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia.
September 14 — Flood victims gather to receive food handout in a camp, after rains and floods during the monsoon season in Sehwan, Pakistan. The unprecedented floods have killed nearly 1,500 people, data showed on Thursday
September 15 — A member of the SA National Defence Force salutes during a rendition of God Save the Queen at a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth in Kampala, Uganda. Commonwealth member state Uganda gained its independence from Britain in 1962. The Kazinga National Park was renamed Queen Elizabeth National Park in 1954.
The week in pictures
Jagersfontein left in ruins, Britain honours the late Queen Elizabeth, Russian soldiers flee Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Sweden’s right-wing parties win election, Ramaphosa opens a new Sappi plant, and more
