Life

The risk of blood clots may be higher with Covid than after vaccine

26 April 2021 - 05:02 Todd Gillespie
Picture: 123RF/INSTAPHOTOS
Picture: 123RF/INSTAPHOTOS

The risk of blood clots among those who’ve been diagnosed with Covid-19 is higher than among those who’ve received vaccines against the disease, according to a new study from the University of Oxford.

Covid patients saw a clot risk of 39 in a million. That compared with four in a million in mRNA vaccines such as those developed by Pfizer and BioNTech or Moderna, and five in a million people after AstraZeneca’s vaccine. Though the analyses for the three vaccines are based on different data sets, making comparisons difficult, the study suggests that the risk of a clot among those with the disease is about eight to 10 times higher than after vaccination.

“All the evidence we have is that risks of Covid are so much greater than whatever the risks of the vaccines might be,” Paul Harrison, professor of psychiatry at Oxford and one of the study’s authors, said. “And unfortunately you might think you’re not going to catch it, but I think everybody would agree there’s a risk of catching Covid in the current climate.”

It was hard to compare the baseline risk of clotting in the general population without Covid because incidence is rare and varies across age groups, the authors said in a media briefing.

Regulators in the UK and EU have placed restrictions on the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine, while shots of a separate inoculation from Johnson & Johnson were placed on hold in much of the world, amid concern over an association with the rare clots. The relative benefits of the AstraZeneca shot, compared with the risk of clots, decrease when doses are given to younger adults, according to an analysis by the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

The authors of the Oxford study counted the number of cerebral venous thrombosis cases diagnosed in the two weeks after Covid diagnosis and after the first dose of a vaccine.

The authors are not associated with the Oxford Vaccine Group, which helped develop the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Bloomberg

TIM HARFORD: Why we shouldn’t worry about Covid-19 vaccine blood clots

Individual risks vary: young people are perhaps at somewhat higher risk of side-effects
Opinion
1 week ago

EU regulator gives green light for J&J to resume vaccine shipments

European Medicines Agency says blood clots should be listed as a very rare side effect
World
5 days ago

Lift hold on J&J vaccine immediately, medical specialists say

Prof Barry Jacobson says Covid-19 itself carries a huge risk of clotting and a person is far more likely to get a clot from the virus than the vaccine
National
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Haval ramps up the appeal with new Jolion
Life / Motoring
2.
Hijackers take aim at hatches and sedans
Life / Motoring
3.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
4.
Microsoft and Tesla prove to be the most ...
Life
5.
BOOK REVIEW: The story of the enigmatic man who ...
Life / Books

Related Articles

Wanted Online: What is Clubhouse? Making sense of the invite-only audio app ...

Lifestyle

Ferrari to build an electric sports car

Life / Motoring

BOOK REVIEW: Lessons from the ‘risk business’

Life / Books

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.