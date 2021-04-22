Life / Motoring

NEWS

Ferrari to build an electric sports car

The Italian firm plans a battery-powered car alongside its emotive V8 and V12 vehicles

22 April 2021 - 05:05 Denis Droppa
The SF90 Stradale hybrid is a stepping stone to a fully electric future Ferrari. Picture: SUPPLIED
The SF90 Stradale hybrid is a stepping stone to a fully electric future Ferrari. Picture: SUPPLIED

Ferrari is the latest motor company to throw its hat into the electric car ring, announcing that it will launch a battery-powered sports car in 2025.

Chair John Elkann made the announcement at Ferrari’s annual general meeting on April 15. He didn’t give details about the vehicle but former CEO Louis Camilleri, who resigned late last year, has said Ferrari is looking at a grand tourer-style electric vehicle (EV).

Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, said the search for Camilleri’s replacement continues and the new CEO will give an update on Ferrari’s future plans during a capital markets day presentation in 2022.

“We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way,” Elkann said. “Our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motorsport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations.”

The news may come as a shocker to Ferrari fans accustomed to Ferrari’s emotive V8 and V12 engines. But the EV announcement keeps the iconic sports car maker in step with a fast-changing automotive world, as does Ferrari’s plan to launch its first SUV, the Purosangue, next year.

Increasingly stringent emission laws have forced carmakers to build more pollution-free EVs, including sports car firms such as Lotus, Porsche, and Bentley.

Before its fully battery-powered vehicle arrives, Ferrari will focus on plug-in hybrids as its planet-friendly solution. The company recently launched the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale and plans for 60% of its petrol cars to be electrified by 2022.

Porsche to go 80% electric by 2030

The iconic 911 will continue as a hybrid, or with a petrol engine that runs on clean e-fuels
Life
4 weeks ago

Electric Lotus Evija to emit F1 car sounds

The new hyper EV will evoke the spirit of the championship-winning 1968 Lotus Type 49 racer
Life
1 month ago

Bentley to retire petrol cars by 2030 in shift to electric

CEO Adrian Hallmark says the company aims to become a sustainable, wholly ethical role model for luxury vehicles
Companies
5 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ferrari 812 revealed with 610kW and 9,500rpm ...
Life / Motoring
2.
Volkswagen ID.4 wins World Car of the Year
Life / Motoring
3.
BOOK REVIEW: Chronicle of sober Rob Davies’s time ...
Life / Books
4.
Air traffic set to remain limited as vaccinated ...
Life
5.
Mercedes E300 cabrio is a smooth-riding indulgence
Life / Motoring

Related Articles

Electric cars are still too expensive: survey

Life / Motoring

Porsche Cross Turismo is a Taycan for the bush

Life / Motoring

Entry-level Porsche Taycan now available in SA

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.