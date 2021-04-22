Ferrari to build an electric sports car

Ferrari is the latest motor company to throw its hat into the electric car ring, announcing that it will launch a battery-powered sports car in 2025.

Chair John Elkann made the announcement at Ferrari’s annual general meeting on April 15. He didn’t give details about the vehicle but former CEO Louis Camilleri, who resigned late last year, has said Ferrari is looking at a grand tourer-style electric vehicle (EV).

Elkann, the scion of the Agnelli family, said the search for Camilleri’s replacement continues and the new CEO will give an update on Ferrari’s future plans during a capital markets day presentation in 2022.

“We are continuing to execute our electrification strategy in a highly disciplined way,” Elkann said. “Our interpretation and application of these technologies both in motorsport and in road cars is a huge opportunity to bring the uniqueness and passion of Ferrari to new generations.”

The news may come as a shocker to Ferrari fans accustomed to Ferrari’s emotive V8 and V12 engines. But the EV announcement keeps the iconic sports car maker in step with a fast-changing automotive world, as does Ferrari’s plan to launch its first SUV, the Purosangue, next year.

Increasingly stringent emission laws have forced carmakers to build more pollution-free EVs, including sports car firms such as Lotus, Porsche, and Bentley.

Before its fully battery-powered vehicle arrives, Ferrari will focus on plug-in hybrids as its planet-friendly solution. The company recently launched the plug-in hybrid SF90 Stradale and plans for 60% of its petrol cars to be electrified by 2022.