Beefed-up vegetables take the place of meat

While governments and scientists are looking at ways to cut back on emissions from animal farming, many experts say cutting demand for meat, particularly in wealthy countries, is what would make a big difference in combating climate change. Cutting back doesn’t necessarily mean giving up meat, seen as tastier than a plate of vegetables, researchers say.

If all hamburgers eaten in the US could be made of a blend of 70% beef and 30% mushrooms, for instance, it would save as many emissions as taking 2.3-million cars off the road, according to research by the World Resources Institute (WRI).

It would also save water equivalent to that used in 2.6-million US homes and reduce the agricultural land needed to produce the burgers by an area larger than the US state of Maryland, or the size of the nation of Belgium.

"Because of the umami taste and extra moisture of mushrooms, you can end up with a better-tasting burger and it’s healthier," says Daniel Vennard, director of the Better Buying Lab at WRI.

The part-mushroom burgers, pioneered in the US, where WRI estimates 10-billion burgers are eaten each year, are now available to buy in supermarkets and are served in some schools and office canteens as well.

"It’s beginning to really grow in the US. It’s getting a lot of industry and consumer traction and we think it has the opportunity to be a global solution," says Vennard.

Eating too much meat has been linked to obesity, heart disease, diabetes and certain cancers, pushing some governments including that of China, to encourage people to cut back.

But labelling foods as "vegetarian" or "healthy" can put off shoppers and people in restaurants, some researchers say.

Linda Bacon, a behavioural scientist and former global strategy director at Mars, has studied how people’s choices in a restaurant depend on where vegetarian dishes are placed on a menu.

She found that when pea risotto and ricotta and spinach ravioli were clustered at the end of the menu under the heading "vegetarian dishes", people were 56% less likely to order them than if they were listed as the first and last dish on a unified menu, one that also included king prawns, fish and chips, steak and hamburgers.

"This and other similar research shows that restaurateurs can influence their customers to eat more vegetables and less meat," she wrote in a blog post. "All they need to do is change the design of the menu."