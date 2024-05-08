Pharmacist-led ARV treatment ‘threatens doctors’ income’

If pharmacists are permitted to prescribe to people on HIV treatment it could erode the income of medical practitioners, the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) warns.
“Perhaps it is not politically palatable but it is a reality that I think must be confronted,” chair of the medical and dental board of the HPCSA, Arthur Rantloane, told delegates at the annual Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) conference on Tuesday...
