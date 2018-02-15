Food in some of the world’s cities need no longer go to waste, thanks to Karma

London — If you’ve over-estimated the daily demand for chia seed and homemade granola pots, or dripping, do you just throw the food out, or try and sell it quickly on the cheap?

Fifty eateries in London, including Aubaine, Hummus Bros, The Quality Chop House, and Michelin-starred Aquavit, can now opt for the latter through a mobile app, Karma, which launched in the city on Thursday after an initial roll-out across 35 cities in Sweden.

"The problem of food waste is very big here, so it’s a huge market for us," said Karma co-founder Elsa Bernadotte. "London has an established food culture, a high degree of digitisation, and is getting increasingly environmentally conscious."

The UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) estimates that about a third of food produced for human consumption — about 1.3-billion tonnes globally — is lost or wasted each year. One study estimates that British restaurants, bars and hotels waste about 600,000 tonnes a year, worth about £17bn ($23.9bn), with restaurants accounting for the largest single share.

Restaurants with excess pre-prepared dishes can list their spare produce on Karma’s app. Users receive notifications when a nearby establishment has fresh inventory for sale. This can then be purchased through the app for a 50% discount over the usual retail cost, and collect it in person. Karma takes about a 25% cut of the sale price.