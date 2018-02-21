Growing food in a suburban garden restores vital connection to nature

"In 1991 we spent a couple of months in Thailand and after that, everything changed. I came back hankering after the fresh tastes and fiery combinations I’d been relishing."

Armed with Charmaine Solomon’s South East Asian Cooking, a birthday present from her husband, Griffiths made long lists of unfamiliar ingredients. She made forays to spice dens in Fordsburg in Johannesburg and to Commissioner Street’s Chinese supermarkets. Her addiction to cooking and collecting ingredients had started.

"In the months and years that followed, I travelled to many countries," she says. "My pantry soon overflowed with delicious-smelling spices and pastes. My sketchbooks filled with scribbled techniques and colourful sketches of exotic fare.

"Each month the post box would explode with foodie magazines from all corners of the globe and Charmaine Solomon was joined on the bookshelf by many more authors. And so I fell in love with food."

In the mid-1990s, Griffiths spent a year in the US and fell in love with Mexican food, particularly with the wide variety of chillies — anchos, habaneros, pasillas, serranos — that were essential for Mexican flavour.

At that time the only variety available in SA were "little hot red ones" while jalapeños were hardly on the culinary radar. Griffiths didn’t have her own vegetable garden, but was determined to grow chillies.

"I bought a packet of every variety of chilli seed I could lay my hands on," she says. "Back home I removed a section of lawn, dug in some compost, scattered the seeds and sat back to watch my chillies grow.

"That summer I had about 20 varieties growing in my garden and quickly earned the nickname Chilli Queen."

The chillies grew so fast and were so prolific that she felt obliged not to waste the harvest. Her Hot Diggedy Chilli Jelly soon became a firm favourite among her friends.

Every year, she dug up more lawn to plant herbs, tomatoes, lettuces, eggplant and more.

At last count, her urban orchard included 24 fruit trees and 10 different types of berries and vines.

"My actual vegetable garden is about 60m² and is filled with seasonal vegetables [such as tomatoes, lettuce, beans, eggplant, and squash] and perennials [turmeric, asparagus, rosemary and mint]," Griffiths says.