World

Indian police arrest four for duping men to fight for Russia in Ukraine

The country’s Central Bureau of Investigation says 35 Indian men have been lured with the promise of jobs

08 May 2024 - 12:00
by Sakshi Dayal
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Commuters walk on a platform after disembarking from a suburban train at a railway station in Mumbai, India, January 21 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni
Commuters walk on a platform after disembarking from a suburban train at a railway station in Mumbai, India, January 21 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

New Delhi — India’s federal police said four people linked to a network of human traffickers have been arrested, accused of luring young men to Russia with the promise of lucrative jobs or university admissions only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.

About 35 Indian men were duped in this manner, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in March.

The four Indian nationals arrested were a translator, a person facilitating visa processing and the booking of airline tickets as well as two “main recruiters” for the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the CBI said on Tuesday.

The investigation “is continuing against other accused persons who are part of this international network of human traffickers,” the CBI said.

The families of two Indian men who were killed in the war have told Reuters they had gone to Russia expecting to work as “helpers” in the army.

India’s foreign ministry says each case has been “strongly taken up” with Russia. Moscow has not responded to repeated requests from Reuters for comment.

India has refused to condemn Russia over the war, calling instead for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. The two countries have enjoyed a close relationship for decades, trading in items from fighter jets to tea.

India has also increased its purchase of cheap Russian oil since the war, with Moscow emerging as its top oil supplier in the past financial year for the second year in a row.

Reuters

Russia to practice tactical nuclear weapon scenario in drills

Russia says the move is in response to threats from the West
World
2 days ago

Ukraine detains Russian agents over alleged plot to assassinate Zelensky

Murder of Ukrainian president 'was planned as gift for Putin’
World
20 hours ago

Putin challenges West at his US-boycotted inauguration

The Russian president says West must choose between confrontation and co-operation
World
21 hours ago

Bugging devices found in Polish government meeting room

Security agents discovered the listening devices in a room where ministers were due to meet
World
1 day ago

Zelensky calls for faster arms deliveries as Nato chief visits

Jens Stoltenberg says allies have failed to live up to promises but this is about to change
World
1 week ago

Russian envoy holds talks with Sudanese army chief

Mikhail Bogdanov visits Sudan in a show of support weeks after the US pledged $100m in humanitarian aid
World
1 week ago

EU rails at Russia putting firms under ‘temporary external management’

Water-heating group and appliance manufacturer placed under Russian management by presidential decree
World
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Israelis head to Cairo after Hamas’ ...
World / Middle East
2.
Ukraine detains Russian agents over alleged plot ...
World / Europe
3.
Putin challenges West at his US-boycotted ...
World / Europe
4.
Stormy Daniels testifies in Trump hush-money trial
World / Americas
5.
Trump flirts with becoming first former US ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Narendra Modi casts his vote as election reaches half-way mark

World / Asia

X ordered to take down post from Narendra Modi’s party

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.