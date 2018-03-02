Whisky you need to buy right now: GlenDronach Peated Whisky

Why? If you want to get to know peated whisky, this is a great, gentle place to start.

The deal: This golden liquid comes from a distillery and area (Scotland’s eastern Highlands) that aren’t peat central, so we’re dealing with something unusual. It’s got a light peatiness, but it’s been finished off in bourbon, as well as pedro ximénez and oloroso sherry casks, so you’ll be picking up on those on the nose and when you taste it.

This single malt is not "chill-filtered", which means the producer has skipped a step in which things like proteins are filtered out.

This is what you want: a drink that’s all natural and hasn’t had any colourants added to give it that honey glow.

