Whisky you need to buy right now: GlenDronach Peated Whisky

A drink that’s all natural and hasn’t had any colourants added to give it that honey glow

02 March 2018 - 12:21 Sarah Buitendach

Each month, Saverio Cardillo, whisky savant and owner of Joburg’s Bottega Whiskey Club, gives us his tip on the top tipple to get your hands on.

March’s pick: GlenDronach Peated Whisky.

Why? If you want to get to know peated whisky, this is a great, gentle place to start.

The deal: This golden liquid comes from a distillery and area (Scotland’s eastern Highlands) that aren’t peat central, so we’re dealing with something unusual. It’s got a light peatiness, but it’s been finished off in bourbon, as well as pedro ximénez and oloroso sherry casks, so you’ll be picking up on those on the nose and when you taste it.

This single malt is not "chill-filtered", which means the producer has skipped a step in which things like proteins are filtered out.

This is what you want: a drink that’s all natural and hasn’t had any colourants added to give it that honey glow.

For more info and to buy Sav’s pick, visit bottegawhiskey.com

But wait, there’s more: The Financial Mail is giving away a bottle of this gem to the writer of our best reader’s letter for March. The winner will be notified by us and have the whisky delivered to his or her door. It’s as easy as that.

