Click, pay, cook, eat

22 February 2018 - 05:00 Sarah Buitendach

The fact that online service Ucook lets you order ingredients for three meals a week, and then delivers them to your door, is a large win for us. Between presidents resigning and large corporates being creative with their financials, it’s hard for Team Financial Mail to get to the shops, let alone cook anything beyond two-minute noodles.

The fact that Ucook is collaborating with great brands that include Cape Town restaurant Hokey Poke and mezze specialist Mediterranean Delicacies gets it extra points. Expect the likes of Greek chicken salad served on a bed of quinoa from the latter, and the poke bar’s Tuna Queen Poke Bowl and Telefunkin’ Tofu Vegan Bowl.

So now you can whip up a healthy, trendy dinner within minutes, in your own kitchen. Cool, right?

For more info visit ucook.co.za

