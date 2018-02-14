Life

Japanese diplomat takes on a butternut challenge

He says cooking for others always puts a smile on their faces

14 February 2018 - 05:30 Diane de Beer
Creative zone: Shuichiro Kawaguchi, minister-counsellor and deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy, is proving a friend wrong after she said butternut did not taste good. Picture: SUPPLIED
Creative zone: Shuichiro Kawaguchi, minister-counsellor and deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy, is proving a friend wrong after she said butternut did not taste good. Picture: SUPPLIED

When deputy head of mission at the Japanese Embassy Shuichiro Kawaguchi talks about food, he always smiles because of his passion, which was cultivated by his mother from an early age.

Kawaguchi says he is motivated to cook for others because it always puts smiles on their faces.

He was raised in a family where food played an important role. His father loved tasty food.

After he married, his passion for cooking grew as he created fans of his own.

Kawaguchi cooks with French and Japanese flair combined, and the results are quite stunning. His latest mission is a tasty butternut dish.

"I was motivated by a Japanese friend during a Facebook conversation when she insisted butternut did not taste good," he says.

Kawaguchi wanted to prove that she was wrong, and he knew that the specific qualities of butternut — sweet, creamy and rich — gave him more than enough to work with.

Butternuts are cultivated in Japan, but they are not as good as what he has found in SA. They are also very expensive in his home country.

He became so obsessed by his new passion that since July 24 last year, he has created a new, daily dish featuring butternut and now has more than 230 recipes.

Kawaguchi has taken inspiration from others, but when he works from a recipe, and that is not often, he adds twists and makes it his own.

He says it is possible that he will continue until he has 800 butternut recipes or the perfect-tasting dish — whichever comes first. Then he will consider publishing a book of butternut recipes and turn his attention to something else.

He and his wife have five children — two of whom stay with them in Tshwane.

He concedes that they might be bored with butternut, but he has not yet achieved the brilliance he is seeking.

He started with the ubiquitous butternut soup and his version persuaded him to keep going. "I started really liking the taste and was determined to prove my point," he explains.

He keeps detailed recipes and photographs for every stage of all his experiments, concluding with a serving of the finished dish. The quality is fine dining and his family do not have much to complain about.

His diverse dishes include butternut cookies and pickled butternut. Every dish is given a name like the Munch or Scream, Self Portrait or Sunset in Pretoria — the names are as imaginative as the project.

Kawaguchi has become the authority on butternut. He buys it in bulk at his local greengrocer because it is so much cheaper than at supermarkets, and he prefers a young squash because it is less sweet and the texture much more flexible.

The more mature the butternut, the sweeter the flesh and the more fragile it is, which is useful for some recipes.

It can even be eaten raw, Kawaguchi says. He slices it very thinly and dips it into salt. He also likes baking it whole, almost char-grilling it at a high temperature, which results in deliciously soft butternut which he eats with olive oil and white balsamic vinegar.

Because the vegetable does not have a strong taste, salt should be used sparingly, but that also means it adapts easily to different taste experiments.

Kawaguchi has no difficulties creating new recipes because his years of cooking have provided a great memory bank on which to draw.

On a previous posting in Tanzania, he had a television cooking programme in addition to his responsibilities at the embassy.

In Finland, Kawaguchi cooked for a Finnish/Japanese society to expose them to Japanese cuisine and extend his cooking experiences.

"It is like a music concert," says Kawaguchi, who is also an accomplished violinist, "only, I entertain with food".

Pretoria hotspot offers fine dining in laid-back setting

Diverse and youthful eateries in Tshwane offer city dining at its best, writes Diane de Beer
Life
16 days ago

JUSTICE MALALA: A simply glorious place

There’s a seaside restaurant in the Eastern Cape town of Jeffreys Bay that knows all about achieving spectacular success by keeping things simple
Opinion
19 days ago

Nice ice, baby

On hot and sunny days having ice cream remains a favourite way of cooling off
Life
19 days ago

A wee weekend getaway

January frazzling you already?
Life
19 days ago

Taking the sensible route to a beautiful Inca stronghold

Don’t be ashamed to let the train take the strain in Peru, writes Lesley Stones
Life
20 days ago

FOOD: Running a water-wise restaurant

If there’s one chef in SA who knows a thing or two about water-wise cooking, it’s Kobus van der Merwe, who owns and runs Wolfgat in ...
Life
27 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Craft beers add fizz to varied menu
Life
2.
Hearty tastes amid panoramic views
Life
3.
Japanese diplomat takes on a butternut challenge
Life
4.
In the mystery of the disappearing Gustav Klimt ...
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Related Articles

Inxeba cuts to the heart of traditions
Life / Arts & Entertainment

Pretoria hotspot offers fine dining in laid-back setting
Life / Arts & Entertainment

JUSTICE MALALA: A simply glorious place
Opinion / Food for Thought

WINE: Top picks from a top sommelier
Life / Food

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.