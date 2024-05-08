Turning point in sight for power sector emissions
Emissions expected to start dropping in 2024 amid rapid growth in solar and wind power
08 May 2024 - 05:00
Droughts that affected many parts of the world caused increased coal use for power generation to meet the shortfall in hydropower generation, which dropped to a five-year low in 2023.
Were it not for droughts that affected countries such as China, Vietnam, Mexico and India, the renewable energy capacity added over the past year would have been sufficient to enable a 1.1% fall in generation powered by fossil fuels, a report reads...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.