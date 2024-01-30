Private credit jumps despite ‘higher for longer’ rates
Reserve Bank data confirms continued weakness among households, while economists warn the full effect of interest rate hikes is yet to be felt
30 January 2024 - 12:18
UPDATED 30 January 2024 - 18:09
SA private sector credit in December expanded the most since July last year, surpassing market forecasts, but with the full impact of the Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes yet to filter through the economy, economists warn the high-cost environment will continue to weigh on growth prospects.
That is sure to put pressure on the government in the lead up to general elections later this year elections as households remain constrained by high levels debt and a weak jobs market...
