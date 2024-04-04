Joburgers are SA’s biggest spenders
Johannesburg residents top the list of SA’s highest spenders, splurging 49% more than the average citizen, a joint study by Discovery Bank and Visa shows. Cape Town follows in second place with Durban third.
Capetonians outspent the average South African by 38%. The Western Cape’s popular tourist destination however, registered the biggest growth in spending, fuelled by “above-average spending increases on groceries, eating out, and travel compared to other cities”. Durbanites spent 6% more than the national average. Johannesburg, with a population exceeding that of Cape Town by about 2-million, has seen an outflow of people relocating to Cape Town in recent years...
