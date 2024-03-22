NEWS ANALYSIS: South Africans are eating less
People buying less food from formal grocery sector and probably consuming more of the basics
22 March 2024 - 05:00
Every JSE-listed food retailer and manufacturer has reported a drop in the volume of products sold in their most recent financial periods, most covering the second half of 2023. Food producers predict further “soft consumer demand”.
The consistently lower volumes of food sold poses the question: are South Africans eating less? ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.