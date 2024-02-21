Economy

BUDGET 2024

Godongwana announces slight rise in carbon fuel levy

Government mindful of high cost of living and effect of fuel prices on food and transport costs, says minister

21 February 2024 - 16:11
by Staff Reporter
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Fuel levies stay the same but the AA expects major fuel price increases next month. Stock photo.
Fuel levies stay the same but the AA expects major fuel price increases next month. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana says there will be no increases in the general fuel levy (GFL) and Road Accident Fund (RAF) levy for 2024.

In his budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana said the government was mindful of the already high cost of living and the effect of fuel prices on food and transport costs.

“In this regard, we are proposing no increases to the general fuel levy for 2024/25. This will result in tax relief of around R4bn. This is money back in the pockets of consumers,” he said.

The two largest levies on fuel — the GFL and the RAF levy — will therefore remain at R6.13 on every litre of petrol and diesel sold in the country.

In April, May, June and July 2022, the government slashed the GFL by R1.50/l amid significant fuel increases at the time. However, the levy rates returned to their former levels in August that year and have remained at those rates since.

Godongwana said the carbon fuel levy will increase from 10c/l to 11c for petrol, and from 11c to 14c for diesel, effective from April 3 2024.

A discussion paper outlining proposals for the second phase of the carbon tax will be published for public comment later in the year, he said.

South Africans can expect a major increase in fuel prices in March due to increased international product prices and the weak rand. 

Commenting on mid-month fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF) on February 15, the AA said the data projects fuel prices to exceed R24/l for both grades of petrol, edging close to the R25/l record high seen last year.

TimesLIVE

Fuel price shock expected in March, AA says

Petrol looks as if it may get close to the R25/l record high seen in 2023
National
6 days ago

These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in 2023

Bakkies and compact cars ruled the charts, with two notable exceptions
Life
1 month ago

REVIEW: GWM Ora 03 is an appealing EV at almost palatable price

Still out of reach of the masses, but the Chinese electric car has charm and a decent range
Life
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SA’s jobless rate jumps to 32.1% in fourth quarter
Economy
2.
PwC sees tax hikes to plug R15bn shortfall
Economy
3.
Tapping into the contingency reserve account is ...
Economy
4.
WATCH: SA awaits budget speech
Economy
5.
Tax revenue seen R56.1bn lower than 2023 budget ...
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.