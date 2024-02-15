NEWS
Fuel price shock expected in March, AA says
Petrol looks as if it may get close to the R25/l record high seen in 2023
15 February 2024 - 10:35
South Africans can expect a major hike in fuel prices in March, delivering yet another blow to already embattled consumers.
Commenting on mid-month fuel data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF), the Automobile Association (AA) says the current data is projecting fuel prices to jump the R24/l mark for both grades of petrol, edging close to the R25/l record high seen in 2023...
