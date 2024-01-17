Life / Motoring

These were SA's top selling cars and bakkies in 2023

Bakkies and compact cars ruled the charts, with two notable exceptions

17 January 2024 - 12:41
by Denis Droppa
The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger were the top two in 2023. Picture: DENIS DROPPA
Following two previous years of strong rebound, new-vehicle sales in SA waned in 2023 to record 532,098 sales for the year — a marginal 0.5% rise over 2022.

Car sales last year were 4.4% down but light commercials (including bakkies and minibuses) propped up overall sales with their 11.6% growth.

The slight overall improvement was less than the pre-pandemic sales of 536,612 units in 2019, with industry body Naamsa attributing this to a depressed economy, high cost of living increases and power outages, in addition to major logistical challenges at ports towards year-end.

The motor industry has a cautiously optimistic outlook for 2024 with expectations that interest rates could drop in the next few months on the back of lower fuel prices.

Toyota was again the most popular brand in 2023 with a record market share of 26.8%, shifting 142,612 units which was more than double that of second-placed Volkswagen (67,456). Suzuki was third with 49,438 units.

The Toyota Hilux continued its run as the country’s best-selling vehicle, with Ford’s new-generation Ranger in second place. The Isuzu D-Max and soon-to-be-discontinued Nissan NP200 were other bakkies in the top 10.

Chinese brands continue to make inroads with the Chery Tiggo 4 Pro the top selling model from that country. Picture: SUPPLIED
Volkswagen’s evergreen Polo Vivo was the most popular passenger car, in third place overall and narrowly beating the Toyota Corolla Cross.

Bakkies, small hatchbacks and compact SUVs continued to dominate the sales charts but the Toyota Hiace taxi in sixth place and Toyota Fortuner large SUV in 11th were outliers bucking the trend. 

Chinese brands, once shunned by local buyers, continued their rise in popularity due to their vehicles becoming more refined and sophisticated while still offering significant price savings over established brands. Chery and Haval had three models in the top 30 sellers last year.

SA’s top-selling vehicles in 2023

  1. Toyota Hilux — 37,382
  2. Ford Ranger — 24,618
  3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo — 23,904
  4. Toyota Corolla Cross — 22,592
  5. Isuzu D-Max — 18,962
  6. Toyota Hi-Ace — 16,465
  7. Suzuki Swift — 15,974
  8. Toyota Starlet — 15,713
  9. Nissan NP200 — 12,721
  10. Volkswagen Polo — 11,748
  11. Toyota Fortuner — 10,385
  12. Chery Tiggo 4 Pro — 10,054
  13. Hyundai Grand i10 — 9,829
  14. Haval Jolion — 8,604
  15. Nissan Magnite — 8,580
  16. Mahindra Scorpio PU — 8,063
  17. Renault Kiger — 7,725
  18. Volkswagen T-Cross — 7,152
  19. Kia Sonet — 6,511
  20. Renault Kwid — 6,222
  21. Suzuki Baleno — 6,004
  22. Toyota Urban Cruiser — 5,992
  23. Toyota Corolla Quest — 5,832
  24. Haval H6 — 5,674
  25. Renault Triber — 5,644
  26. Hyundai i20 — 5,413
  27. Hyundai Venue — 5,156
  28. Suzuki Ertiga — 5,150
  29. Toyota Vitz — 5,117
  30. Suzuki S-Presso — 5,009

