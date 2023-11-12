ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Lomé summit to bring together Africa’s finance leaders
Discussions will include how to attract the billions held by African institutional investors to local capital markets
The Africa Finance Industry Summit (AFIS) kicks off on Wednesday in Lomé, Togo. The two-day summit, hosted by the Jeune Afrique media group in partnership with the World Bank’s International Finance Corporation (IFC), brings together influential stakeholders, including finance ministers and central bank governors.
Bank of Ghana governor Ernest Addison, Banco Nacional de Angola governor Manuel Dias, Central Bank of West African States governor Jean-Claude Brou and Nigeria central bank governor Olayemi Cardoso will be in attendance. Other influential stakeholders, including the IFC’s regional director for Southern Africa, Claudia da Conceicao, will also be present. ..
