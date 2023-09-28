GRACELIN BASKARAN: Africa stands to benefit from harmonised tariffs
Full implementation of the AfCTA can generate billions of dollars in welfare gains and millions of jobs
28 September 2023 - 05:00
Earlier this week, when asked how to make Africa’s minerals more beneficial to its people, Tanzania’s ambassador to the US, Elsie Sia Kanza, delivered a commercially sensible, economically pragmatic answer.
To capture a greater share of benefits, she said, African countries need to work together. There are a significant number of resource-rich African countries — and it’s not economically feasible to build processing facilities in each one...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.