Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Behind SA retail sales’ relentless decline

Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford

18 October 2023 - 21:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A Target store in Manhattan, New York City. Picture: ANDREW KELLY
A Target store in Manhattan, New York City. Picture: ANDREW KELLY

SA retail sales declined by 0.5% year on year in August. This marks the ninth consecutive month of decline in retail activity. Business Day TV discussed the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Behind SA retail sales’ relentless decline
Economy
2.
Analysts upbeat over inflation outlook despite ...
Economy
3.
WATCH: Amazon gears up for SA launch in 2024
Economy
4.
Inflation accelerates in September, driven by ...
Economy
5.
Lesetja Kganyago warns of rate hike risks
Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.