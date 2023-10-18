Possible widening of the Israel-Hamas conflict into a regional confrontation remains the biggest concern
Perhaps we can, as citizens of Africa Inc, move with the tenacity required to ensure the dividends we want
Congress considers bill to extend preferential access to US markets by 20 years beyond 2025
But ministers cannot be axed willy-nilly, says party secretary-general
It's too complicated, says Summers of the retailer’s Ekuseni strategy as he unveils first interim loss
Business Day TV talks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
Move Palestinians to the Negev desert ‘until militants are dealt with’, says Abdel Fattah el-Sisi after talks with Olaf Scholz
Roast beef appears to be on the menu ahead of the semifinal clash against England on Saturday
The ultra-luxury van seats four and can drive itself.
SA retail sales declined by 0.5% year on year in August. This marks the ninth consecutive month of decline in retail activity. Business Day TV discussed the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
WATCH: Behind SA retail sales' relentless decline
SA retail sales declined by 0.5% year on year in August. This marks the ninth consecutive month of decline in retail activity. Business Day TV discussed the print with RMB economist Siobhan Redford.
