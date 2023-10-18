Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers on strategy after first-ever interim loss

Business Day TV talks to Pick n Pay's boss after the retailer slips into the red

18 October 2023 - 21:20
Picture: SIPHIWE SIBEKO
Pick n Pay has slipped into the red. The retailer has reported a headline loss per share at 138c, mainly due to increased competition and costs associated with load-shedding. Business Day TV unpacked the retailer’s interim performance with CEO Sean Summers.

