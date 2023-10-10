SA’s widening budget deficit raises prospect of a fiscal crisis
The shortfall in August and September is higher than a year ago as expenditure grows faster than revenue
10 October 2023 - 05:00
The latest Treasury budget data suggests a further widening in the main budget deficit as total expenditure continues to grow at a faster pace than revenue, raising the prospect of a fiscal crisis.
The main budget deficit was R47.3bn in August, or R63.3bn including Eskom debt relief above the line, compared with a R42.7bn deficit in August 2022...
