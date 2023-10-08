ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Mining and manufacturing sectors in focus
The World Bank-IMF annual meetings kick off in Morocco amid a tangle of global challenges
08 October 2023 - 16:22
Production data will be in focus this week with the release of mining and manufacturing figures by Stats SA on Thursday.
Total mining output contracted 3.6% year on year in July, after a marginally upwardly revised 1.3% expansion in June...
