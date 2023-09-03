Loss of ‘bedrock’ Agoa will hurt SA motor industry, warns new report
African Growth and Opportunity Act anchors trade relations between the US and Sub-Saharan Africa and should not be lost, says Naamsa
03 September 2023 - 16:24
Loss of access to US trade benefits through the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) would hurt not only the SA motor industry but also many more across Africa that depend on it for their future growth, says a new report.
Attempts to create a pan-African motor industry and quintuple the size of the continent’s new-vehicle market could be undermined if the SA industry, the strategy’s main driver, is weakened, the report by motor industry association Naamsa says. ..
