SA unemployment rate dips; still global highest
While employment rises slightly in some sectors, the alarmingly high youth jobless rate threatens long-term stability
15 August 2023 - 12:46
SA’s unemployment rate surprised in the second quarter, falling by more than consensus expectations, Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey showed Tuesday.
At 32.6%, the country’s unemployment rate remains the highest in the world, but came in 0.2 of a percentage point lower than Reuters’ consensus expectations and down from 32.9% in the first quarter...
