Unemployment rate drops, but remains above pre-Covid level

28 February 2023 - 12:46 Thuletho Zwane
UPDATED 28 February 2023 - 19:10

SA’s unemployment rate fell slightly in the fourth quarter, reaching the lowest level in two years, but at 32.7% the country’s jobless rate remains well above prepandemic levels.

Stats SA’s quarterly labour force survey released on Tuesday shows a slight moderation in the jobless rate from the third quarter’s 32.9%. However, at 32.7% the fourth quarter reading came in slightly higher than the 32.6% median estimate of economists surveyed by Bloomberg...

