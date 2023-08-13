ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Focus will be on frighteningly high jobless rate
Little relief expected as businesses shy away from expanding operations in a tough climate
13 August 2023 - 17:26
The focus this week will be on the quarterly labour force statistics for the second quarter published by Stats SA on Tuesday.
SA’s jobless rate edged higher in the first quarter, increasing by 0.2 percentage point to 32.9%. The highest employment losses were recorded in the energy-intensive and private household sectors, pointing to the impact that heightened rotational power outages, high interest rates and accelerating inflation have inflicted on the economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.