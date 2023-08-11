The rand has fallen 1.5% this week, bringing losses to more than 10% so far this year
Economic activity declined slightly in July. The freight industry came to a halt as a result of the return of stage 6 load-shedding and interruptions to the transportation sector. The monthly BankServAfrica Economic Transactions Index, which dropped to 133 in July from 133.9 in June, reflects these difficulties. Business Day spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer at Business Day for more detail.
WATCH: Slow start to Q3 economic activity
Economic activity declined slightly in July. The freight industry came to a halt as a result of the return of stage 6 load-shedding and interruptions to the transportation sector.
The monthly BankServAfrica Economic Transactions Index, which dropped to 133 in July from 133.9 in June, reflects these difficulties.
Slow start to third quarter economic activity
