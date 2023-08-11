Economy

WATCH: Slow start to Q3 economic activity

Business Day TV talks to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer at Business Day

11 August 2023
Rand notes. Picture: THINKSTOCK
Economic activity declined slightly in July. The freight industry came to a halt as a result of the return of stage 6 load-shedding and interruptions to the transportation sector.

The monthly BankServAfrica Economic Transactions Index, which dropped to 133 in July from 133.9 in June, reflects these difficulties.

Business Day spoke to Thuletho Zwane, economics writer at Business Day for more detail.

