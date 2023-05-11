Economy

Load-shedding and the rand two ‘big risks’ to outlook

SA currency breaks through the R19/$ mark for the first time since April 2020

BL Premium
11 May 2023 - 19:10 Thuletho Zwane

SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo warned on Thursday of “two big risks” that may put the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) off ending the interest rate hiking cycle that has hit consumers and business. 

The two risks are heightened load-shedding affecting the inflation outlook and the rand which plummeting to levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. On Thursday, the rand broke through the R19/$ mark for the first time since April 2020. By midday it was trading at R20.77 to the euro and R23.91 to the pound...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.