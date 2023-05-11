Load-shedding and the rand two ‘big risks’ to outlook

Business Day TV speaks to Luno country manager Christo de Wit
Many failed companies have been turned around by business people
President tells MPs information must be presented for investigation
Former leader was found guilty of perjury, but any member ‘may be found in that situation’, says league
Katharine Child sets out the issues that have hobbled the company
Business Day TV speaks to The Manufacturing Circle’s executive director, Philippa Rodseth
Evan Pickworth interviews senior associate in the dispute resolution department at ENSafrica, Beverley Oosthuizen
Most investors remain relatively confident that a technical default will be averted via an eleventh-hour deal ahead of June 1
His journey has taken him from a teenage talent to leading a race on the biggest stage of all
Take your adventures to the next level by staying connected wherever you go
SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo warned on Thursday of “two big risks” that may put the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) off ending the interest rate hiking cycle that has hit consumers and business.
The two risks are heightened load-shedding affecting the inflation outlook and the rand which plummeting to levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. On Thursday, the rand broke through the R19/$ mark for the first time since April 2020. By midday it was trading at R20.77 to the euro and R23.91 to the pound...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Load-shedding and the rand two ‘big risks’ to outlook
SA currency breaks through the R19/$ mark for the first time since April 2020
SA Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo warned on Thursday of “two big risks” that may put the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) off ending the interest rate hiking cycle that has hit consumers and business.
The two risks are heightened load-shedding affecting the inflation outlook and the rand which plummeting to levels last seen at the height of the pandemic in April 2020. On Thursday, the rand broke through the R19/$ mark for the first time since April 2020. By midday it was trading at R20.77 to the euro and R23.91 to the pound...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.